Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Headed back to bullpen

Manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Godley will return to the bullpen this week, ArizonaSports.com reports.

Godley was thrust back into the rotation over the weekend and was unable to find any success even in a favorable matchup at home versus a weak Giants offense. He lasted just four innings, giving up five runs on nine hits and two walks to bring his season ERA and WHIP up to 6.82 and 1.59, respectively. The right-hander has been marginally better in relief this season, though Lovullo will likely limit Godley's usage to low-leverage situations for the time being. Arizona plans to call up Alex Young from Triple-A Reno to take Godley's spot in the rotation Thursday in San Francisco.