Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Late-season slide continues
Godley (8-9) allowed six runs -- five earned -- on eight hits and three walks while striking out five batters through just 4.1 innings during Monday's loss to San Francisco.
Godley has now allowed 10 runs over just 9.1 innings through his past two starts. It's a discouraging slump because he had posted solid numbers and showed excellent game-to-game consistency for the majority of the season. While there is potential that his career-high 181.1 innings between the majors and Triple-A Reno have him worn out, his velocity hasn't dipped considerably in either of his past two outings. A strong rebound showing against Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium to finish the season would go a long way in affirming his fantasy value heading into playoffs and 2018 drafts.
