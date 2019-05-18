Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Making another spot start

Godley will start Saturday's game against the Giants, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Banished to the bullpen in late April, Godley has since re-entered the rotation as the Diamondbacks' fifth starter after Taylor Clarke failed to lock down the job. Manager Torey Lovullo deployed Godley as more of an opening pitcher in the right-hander's most recent start May 12. Godley tossed two innings in that contest and then covered two more frames again out of the bullpen two days later, so he'll be pitching on three days' rest Saturday. With that in mind, it's expected that Godley's pitch count and innings will be monitored carefully, which probably makes him someone to avoid in DFS contests.

