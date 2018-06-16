Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Moves to 7-5

Godley (7-5) picked up the win over the Mets on Friday, allowing two earned runs on five hits over 6.2 innings, striking out eight and walking three as the Diamondbacks prevailed 7-3.

Godley got rocked by the Giants for seven earned in just 3.1 innings on June 4, but he's bounced back by yielding two earned runs and striking out eight in his two starts since, both of which have ended in victories. On the whole, it's still been an erratic season so far for the right-hander, who has a 4.77 ERA, a 1.51 WHIP and a 78:38 K:BB over 77.1 innings.