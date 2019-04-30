Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Moving to bullpen

Godley will pitch out of the bullpen moving forward, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

After recording a 3.37 ERA in his breaking 2017 campaign, Godley slipped to a 4.74 ERA last season. He's fallen to new depths this year, posting a 7.58 ERA in six starts. He'll try to figure things out in the pen for now. The Diamondbacks haven't announced his replacement in the rotation but won't need to decide for several days, as off days mean that a fifth starter won't be needed until May 7.

More News
Our Latest Stories