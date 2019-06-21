Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Named Saturday's starter

Godley will start Saturday's game against the Giants, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

Godley is in line to make his ninth start of the 2019 season, though he's recently been pitching out a bullpen role. Arizona has been considering bringing him back into the starting rotation following the injury of Jon Duplantier (shoulder), so if Saturday's outing goes well, Godley could remain in a starting role moving forward.

