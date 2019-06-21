Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Named Saturday's starter
Godley will start Saturday's game against the Giants, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Godley is in line to make his ninth start of the 2019 season, though he's recently been pitching out a bullpen role. Arizona has been considering bringing him back into the starting rotation following the injury of Jon Duplantier (shoulder), so if Saturday's outing goes well, Godley could remain in a starting role moving forward.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Throws in-game bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Gives up six runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Set to pitch Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Could return to rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Picks up win in slugfest•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Notches second save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...