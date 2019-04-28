Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Not assured of next start
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged that Godley may not make his next start after Saturday's implosion against the Cubs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. The right-hander allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings.
"It's something that we're going to probably round up and talk about as a staff," Lovullo said. "I think we do a good job of removing some emotion from the moment. We're going to let it kind of calm down and probably have some conversations through the night about that very topic." The outing started harmlessly enough. Godley threw two scoreless frames and struck out the first two batters in the third before it unraveled on him. He then lost command and either walked hitters or left balls in places a hitter could drive. It's not the first time this season he let an inning get away from him. After six starts, Godley has a 7.58 ERA and and 18 walks through 29.2 innings. Arizona has a couple of in-house options that could enter rotation -- Matt Koch and Matt Andriese have been the long relievers thus far -- but Lovullo has some time to figure it out. With a couple of off days coming up this week, the Diamondbacks don't need a fifth starter until May 7.
