Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Notches 13th win
Godley (13-6) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out six across 6.2 innings Sunday as he secured the victory against Cincinnati.
Godley gave up his only earned run of the ballgame in the third inning on a Joey Votto sacrifice fly, as the Diamonbacks would cruise to a 9-2 win in the series finale. Godly has been sharp in his previous three outings, surrendering three earned runs across 21 innings and collecting two wins. He owns a 4.20 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 143 punchouts over 137 frames this season.
