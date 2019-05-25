Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Notches second save

Godley held the Giants scoreless for a three-inning save Friday, allowing two hits while punching out two.

The save was Godley's second since moving to the bullpen at the beginning of May. Despite today's successful outing, the 29-year-old has yet to find his stride this year. His ERA still sits at an ugly 7.36 with a 1.70 WHIP and 37:23 K:BB.