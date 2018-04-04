Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Outduels Kershaw on Tuesday
Godley (1-0) gave up just one earned run on four hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking one while picking up the win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Godley did well to out-pitch Clayton Kershaw in the contest and was rewarded with his first win of the season for his effort. Godley put up good numbers in his first sustained work as a big-league starter in 2017 with a 3.37 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP in 155.0 innings and although he's unproven past that sample size, he's got his follow-up campaign off to a great start with Tuesday's showing.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: First start coming Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Strikes out seven in spring outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Humidor planned for Chase Field•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Available out of bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Late-season slide continues•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Punished by Padres on Tuesday•
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...