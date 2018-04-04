Godley (1-0) gave up just one earned run on four hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking one while picking up the win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Godley did well to out-pitch Clayton Kershaw in the contest and was rewarded with his first win of the season for his effort. Godley put up good numbers in his first sustained work as a big-league starter in 2017 with a 3.37 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP in 155.0 innings and although he's unproven past that sample size, he's got his follow-up campaign off to a great start with Tuesday's showing.