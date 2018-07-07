Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Picks up 10th win of season

Godley (10-6) got the win against the Padres on Friday, giving up one earned run on four hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking one in Arizona's 3-1 victory.

Godley got lit up for seven earned by the Giants in his last start, but he was able to get back on track with a strong effort against San Diego that ended in his 10th win of the season. It's been an erratic campaign on the whole for the right-hander, as a handful of blowups leave his ERA at a pedestrian 4.85, and his WHIP at an equally unspectacular 1.56. He's been on a nice run lately aside from last Sunday's meltdown, however, as he's gone 5-1 over his last six starts, giving up two earned runs or fewer in all five of the victorious efforts. He does have a tough matchup coming up in his next outing, as he's slated to take on the Rockies at Coors Field next Thursday.