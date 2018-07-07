Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Picks up 10th win of season
Godley (10-6) got the win against the Padres on Friday, giving up one earned run on four hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking one in Arizona's 3-1 victory.
Godley got lit up for seven earned by the Giants in his last start, but he was able to get back on track with a strong effort against San Diego that ended in his 10th win of the season. It's been an erratic campaign on the whole for the right-hander, as a handful of blowups leave his ERA at a pedestrian 4.85, and his WHIP at an equally unspectacular 1.56. He's been on a nice run lately aside from last Sunday's meltdown, however, as he's gone 5-1 over his last six starts, giving up two earned runs or fewer in all five of the victorious efforts. He does have a tough matchup coming up in his next outing, as he's slated to take on the Rockies at Coors Field next Thursday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows seven earned runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows two runs in win over Marlins•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Grabs eighth win Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Moves to 7-5•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Bounces back•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes fifth loss after catastrophic fourth inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...