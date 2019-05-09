Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Picks up extra-innings save
Godley struck out two in a perfect 13th inning to record his first save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rays.
Godley was the last of seven relievers used in the win that snapped Arizona's three-game losing streak. It was his second appearance out of the bullpen since being removed from the starting rotation.
