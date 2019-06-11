Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Picks up win in slugfest

Godley (3-4) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against Philadelphia.

On a day when 13 balls left Citizens Bank Park, Godley was one of two pitchers whose stat lines went unblemished by runs, turning in another good effort out of the bullpen. In six outing during his most recent stint as a reliever, Godley's allowed one run in 13.2 innings. Strike-throwing is one reason for his improved results. The right-hander is throwing strikes on 72 percent of his offerings during his recent run, up from 61 percent over his first 11 appearances. It makes a difference when pitching while ahead in counts.