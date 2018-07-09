Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Pressed into relief duty
Godley made a relief appearance Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 loss to the Padres in 16 innings. He worked a scoreless frame and notched two strikeouts while surrendering a hit and a walk.
With the Diamondbacks exhausting all of their bullpen options after 14 innings, Godley was summoned in the top of the 15th for his first relief outing season on one day of rest. Godley responded well to the unexpected appearance and was able to keep the Padres off the board, but his usage could alter the Diamondbacks' rotation plans for the final week before the All-Star break. Prior to Sunday's contest, Godley had been lined up to start Thursday against the Rockies at Coors Field. Robbie Ray could now move up a day to start that contest on his normal four days' rest, which would leave Godley on track to start Friday's series opener in Atlanta on normal rest. Expect the Diamondbacks to clarify their rotation plans following Monday's team off day.
