Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Punished by Padres on Tuesday
Godley (8-8) took the loss against the Padres on Tuesday, getting tagged for five runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings while striking out six.
The five runs were the most Godley's given up since his first start of the second half, and the rough outing snapped a streak of three straight quality starts for the right-hander. He'll look to get back on track Monday at home against the Giants.
