Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Rebounds in second outing
Godley tossed three scoreless frames Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 7-3 loss to the Mariners in Cactus League play. He conceded two hits and a walk and struck out three.
Godley turned in an encouraging bounce-back outing in his second exhibition start after being lit up for four runs (three earned) while retiring one hitter in his first outing of spring training. In addition to fanning three, Godley recorded his other five outs via groundballs. More so than inducing weak contact, however, avoiding free passes will be the main key to Godley's success in 2019 after he walked more than 10 percent of the batters he faced a season ago.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Roughed up in spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Baseline quality start•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes fifth loss in six starts•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Can't find plate against Astros•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Hammered in loss to Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Activated, will start Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...