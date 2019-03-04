Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Rebounds in second outing

Godley tossed three scoreless frames Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 7-3 loss to the Mariners in Cactus League play. He conceded two hits and a walk and struck out three.

Godley turned in an encouraging bounce-back outing in his second exhibition start after being lit up for four runs (three earned) while retiring one hitter in his first outing of spring training. In addition to fanning three, Godley recorded his other five outs via groundballs. More so than inducing weak contact, however, avoiding free passes will be the main key to Godley's success in 2019 after he walked more than 10 percent of the batters he faced a season ago.