Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Roughed up in spring debut

Godley retired just one of the seven batters he faced in his Cactus League start Tuesday versus the Cubs, conceding four runs (three earned) on two hits and three walks.

As was often the case last season, Godley's control betrayed him in his spring debut. In addition to the three walks, Godley also tossed a wild pitch before he was mercifully pulled from the contest. Godley will still be assured a rotation spot no matter how poorly he performs in his subsequent Cactus League outings, but he'll be tough to trust heading into 2019 if he fails to show improvement with finding the strike zone. He posted a 10.2 percent walk rate in 2018, placing him 73rd among the 78 pitchers who covered at least 150 innings.