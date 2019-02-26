Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Roughed up in spring debut
Godley retired just one of the seven batters he faced in his Cactus League start Tuesday versus the Cubs, conceding four runs (three earned) on two hits and three walks.
As was often the case last season, Godley's control betrayed him in his spring debut. In addition to the three walks, Godley also tossed a wild pitch before he was mercifully pulled from the contest. Godley will still be assured a rotation spot no matter how poorly he performs in his subsequent Cactus League outings, but he'll be tough to trust heading into 2019 if he fails to show improvement with finding the strike zone. He posted a 10.2 percent walk rate in 2018, placing him 73rd among the 78 pitchers who covered at least 150 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Baseline quality start•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes fifth loss in six starts•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Can't find plate against Astros•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Hammered in loss to Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Activated, will start Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Start pushed to Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team points mock draft
Pitchers are extremely important in points leagues. Heath Cummings looks at what happens if...
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst