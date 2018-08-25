Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Roughed up, takes seventh loss

Godley (13-7) took the loss against the Mariners on Friday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out seven with no walks in Arizona's 6-3 defeat.

It was a second straight rough showing from Godley, who gave up six earned to the Padres in his last start before the Mariners tagged him for five in this contest. He's been a decent source of wins this season, with 13 in his 26 starts, and he's also struck out 157 batters in 147 innings. However, he's sporting a 4.59 ERA and has issued 65 free passes that have contributed to a bloated 1.45 WHIP - both numbers that have limited his overall fantasy value despite the high win and strikeout totals.