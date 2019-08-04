Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Sent to Triple-A
Godley was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
Godley has struggled to a 6.39 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with a 58:35 K:BB over 76 innings this season, and as a result, he'll head to Triple-A. The Diamondbacks have yet to announce a corresponding move.
