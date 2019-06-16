Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Set to pitch Sunday

Godley is expected to follow reliever Archie Bradley in Sunday's game at Washington, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo previously acknowledged Godley was being considered to rejoin the starting rotation following Jon Duplantier's shoulder injury, but for now the Diamondbacks will finish the series with a bullpen day. Godley has significantly improved numbers as a reliever this season and is currently pitching well with a 0.66 ERA and 0.66 WHIP over his last 13.2 innings.

