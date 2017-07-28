Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Shines through seven in win
Godley (4-4) pitched seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts during Thursday's win over St. Louis.
Godley allowed 10 earned runs through 11.2 innings over his previous two starts and just salvaged his fantasy value with 19 strikeouts. As a result, Thursday's gem was a welcomed return to form. The 27-year-old righty is in the midst of a breakout campaign with a 3.06 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 9.3 K/9. His 3.03 FIP suggests everything he's doing on the mound is sustainable, and Godley's seasonal and keeper/dynasty stocks are both pointing straight up. He projects to make his next start against the Cubs -- his former club -- at Wrigley Field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Strikes out 10 in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Strikes out nine Braves in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Turns in another strong outing in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes tough loss against Cards•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Passes test at Coors with win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: In line to start at Coors Field•
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...