Godley (4-4) pitched seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts during Thursday's win over St. Louis.

Godley allowed 10 earned runs through 11.2 innings over his previous two starts and just salvaged his fantasy value with 19 strikeouts. As a result, Thursday's gem was a welcomed return to form. The 27-year-old righty is in the midst of a breakout campaign with a 3.06 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 9.3 K/9. His 3.03 FIP suggests everything he's doing on the mound is sustainable, and Godley's seasonal and keeper/dynasty stocks are both pointing straight up. He projects to make his next start against the Cubs -- his former club -- at Wrigley Field.