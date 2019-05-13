Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Slapped with third loss
Godley (1-3) took the loss after surrendering a run on four hits while striking out two over two innings Sunday against the Braves.
Arizona used Godley as more of an opener than a starter in this one, yanking him after two innings of work with 40 pitches. After tossing a scoreless first inning, he gave up a run in the second on a single to left field. Godley owns a 7.32 ERA with 31 strikeouts over 35.2 innings this season, and it's unclear if the team will use him as a starter or as a reliever moving forward.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Will start Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Could start Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Picks up extra-innings save•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Moving to bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Not assured of next start•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Struggles with control•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...