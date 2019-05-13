Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Slapped with third loss

Godley (1-3) took the loss after surrendering a run on four hits while striking out two over two innings Sunday against the Braves.

Arizona used Godley as more of an opener than a starter in this one, yanking him after two innings of work with 40 pitches. After tossing a scoreless first inning, he gave up a run in the second on a single to left field. Godley owns a 7.32 ERA with 31 strikeouts over 35.2 innings this season, and it's unclear if the team will use him as a starter or as a reliever moving forward.