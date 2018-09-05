Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Start pushed to Monday
Godley (personal) will make his next start Monday against the Rockies, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
Godley was originally scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against the Braves, but he'll swap places in the rotation with Robbie Ray, who will take the mound on normal rest thanks to an off day Thursday. The 28-year-old Godley was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, which likely factored into the decision.
