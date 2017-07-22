Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Strikes out 10 in no-decision
Godley pitched 5.2 innings Friday against the Nationals, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 10. He did not factor into the decision.
Godley was in line for the victory when he left the game, but the Diamondbacks' bullpen gave up the tying run in the eighth inning to quash those hopes. The right-hander's control was a bit suspect, as just over half of his offerings went for strikes, but he managed to limit the damage in most instances to hold onto Arizona's lead at the time. Although this wasn't a fantastic outing, it was good enough to end the right-hander's three-game losing streak, even if his ERA and WHIP rose to 3.32 and 1.02, respectively. He'll look to grab his first W since June 22 when he takes the hill Thursday in St. Louis.
