Godley made his fourth Cactus League start Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 6-3 loss to the Reds, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over 4.2 innings.

Despite taking the loss, Godley was generally solid Sunday, as he recorded 12 of his 14 outs via groundball or strikeout and allowed only one extra-base hit. With a .152 batting-average against and a 15:6 K:BB in 13.1 innings this spring, Godley looks ready to build on his breakthrough 2017 campaign as Opening Day approaches. He's tentatively in line to make his 2018 debut in the Diamondbacks' fifth game of the season April 3 against the Dodgers.