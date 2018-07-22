Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Struggles to find strike zone
Godley allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out six across five innings Saturday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.
Godley didn't allow a home run for the fifth consecutive start but was derailed by struggles with his control, evidenced by four walks and two wild pitches. Free passes have been the major culprit for his struggles throughout the campaign, as in the six starts he has allowed only one walk this season, he has allowed only nine earned runs across 37.2 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Fans seven in win over Braves•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Start pushed to Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Pressed into relief duty•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Picks up 10th win of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows seven earned runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows two runs in win over Marlins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...