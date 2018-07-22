Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Struggles to find strike zone

Godley allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out six across five innings Saturday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Godley didn't allow a home run for the fifth consecutive start but was derailed by struggles with his control, evidenced by four walks and two wild pitches. Free passes have been the major culprit for his struggles throughout the campaign, as in the six starts he has allowed only one walk this season, he has allowed only nine earned runs across 37.2 innings.