Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Stymies Giants for second win
Godley (2-0) pitched seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and no walks to record the win against San Francisco on Monday. He allowed just four hits.
After beating Clayton Kershaw in his season debut, this was an encouraging follow up from Godley. The 27-year-old righty broke out in 2017 with a 3.37 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a 9.6 K/9, and his underlying metrics (3.41 FIP and 3.32 xFIP) next to his start to 2018 suggest he can turn in another strong fantasy campaign. Add the expected impact of the humidor will have on suppressing offense at Chase Field, and there's a lot to like about Godley moving forward. His next start lines up to be against the Dodgers on the road, and it should prove to be his toughest yet this year.
