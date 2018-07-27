Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Surrenders four runs in no-decision
Godley didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Cubs after yielding four runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out six in the 95-pitch outing.
Godley endured some turbulence in the fifth and sixth innings, when he was charged with three of his earned runs, but the right-hander departed with the lead. However, with closer Brad Boxberger imploding in the bottom of the ninth, Godley was unable to secure his 12th victory of the season. The 28-year-old maintains an underwhelming 4.73 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 22 appearances this season, but he's displayed some signs of righting the ship of late. He's issued exactly one walk in four of his last five starts and hasn't given up a home run in any of those outings, aiding him to a 3.42 ERA over that stretch.
