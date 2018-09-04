Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Taken deep twice
Godley (14-8) allowed four earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings to take the loss Monday against the Padres.
The only two hits Goldey allowed were home runs, both of which came off the bat of Franmil Reyes. While the performance was a setback overall, Godley still showcased plenty of skill by generating 12 swinging strikes on 75 pitches. Across six August starts, he has a 4.72 ERA but an impressive 40:9 K:BB.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows just one in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Roughed up, takes seventh loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows six runs against Padres•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Notches 13th win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Another strong outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Turns in gem Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...