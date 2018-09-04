Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Taken deep twice

Godley (14-8) allowed four earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings to take the loss Monday against the Padres.

The only two hits Goldey allowed were home runs, both of which came off the bat of Franmil Reyes. While the performance was a setback overall, Godley still showcased plenty of skill by generating 12 swinging strikes on 75 pitches. Across six August starts, he has a 4.72 ERA but an impressive 40:9 K:BB.