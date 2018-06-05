Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes fifth loss after catastrophic fourth inning

Godley (5-5) took a beating Monday against San Francisco as he allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over just 3.2 innings.

Godley was cruising through three innings, as he had surrendered just one hit and a hit-by-pitch and was holding on to a shutout. The disastrous fourth frame, however, began with a pair of solo home runs. By the time Godley departed, two more runs had scored and the bases were left loaded for reliever Fernando Salas. Salas immediately allowed all three inherited runners to score on a wild pitch and a double, leaving Godley with the worst possible line from the situation. Godley has now allowed six earned runs or more in two of his past three starts. His propensity for blowups is the main factor behind his 5.12 ERA. Unfortunately, his next outing will be a tough one Sunday on the road against the Rockies.