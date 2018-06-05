Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes fifth loss after catastrophic fourth inning
Godley (5-5) took a beating Monday against San Francisco as he allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over just 3.2 innings.
Godley was cruising through three innings, as he had surrendered just one hit and a hit-by-pitch and was holding on to a shutout. The disastrous fourth frame, however, began with a pair of solo home runs. By the time Godley departed, two more runs had scored and the bases were left loaded for reliever Fernando Salas. Salas immediately allowed all three inherited runners to score on a wild pitch and a double, leaving Godley with the worst possible line from the situation. Godley has now allowed six earned runs or more in two of his past three starts. His propensity for blowups is the main factor behind his 5.12 ERA. Unfortunately, his next outing will be a tough one Sunday on the road against the Rockies.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Gets win in quality start Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Chased early in loss to Brewers•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Tosses quality start in loss Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Gives up three solo home runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes loss despite allowing one run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...