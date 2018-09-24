Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes fifth loss in six starts
Godley (14-11) took the loss against the Rockies on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over five innings, striking out five and walking three in Arizona's 2-0 defeat.
The right-hander had a solid outing against a tough Colorado lineup, but he was outdueled by Colorado starter Kyle Freeland, forcing him to settle for his 11th loss of the season and fifth in his last six starts. Overall, it's been an erratic season ratio-wise for Godley, who has a 4.75 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP. He has, however, remained a solid source of strikeouts with 180 of them over 172.1 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Can't find plate against Astros•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Hammered in loss to Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Activated, will start Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Start pushed to Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Placed on paternity list•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Taken deep twice•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...