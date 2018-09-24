Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes fifth loss in six starts

Godley (14-11) took the loss against the Rockies on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over five innings, striking out five and walking three in Arizona's 2-0 defeat.

The right-hander had a solid outing against a tough Colorado lineup, but he was outdueled by Colorado starter Kyle Freeland, forcing him to settle for his 11th loss of the season and fifth in his last six starts. Overall, it's been an erratic season ratio-wise for Godley, who has a 4.75 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP. He has, however, remained a solid source of strikeouts with 180 of them over 172.1 innings.