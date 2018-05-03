Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes loss despite holding Dodgers to one run
Godley (4-2) held the Dodgers to one run on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts through six innings but still took the loss Wednesday night.
Despite throwing his first quality start since April 9 in San Francisco, Godley's two-start winning streak was snapped. He had to nibble against the Dodgers, as he used 100 pitches to get through six innings and threw just 56 strikes. It paid off, though, as Godley's only extra-base hit allowed was a Ryan Verdugo double that turned into the only run he allowed. After that, Godley was pristine, as he allowed just one runner past second base in the next five innings. He'll get another shot at the Dodgers his next time out Tuesday, this time in Los Angeles.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Gets win Friday despite shaky outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Earns win Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Suffers loss Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Stymies Giants for second win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Outduels Kershaw on Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: First start coming Tuesday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...