Godley (4-2) held the Dodgers to one run on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts through six innings but still took the loss Wednesday night.

Despite throwing his first quality start since April 9 in San Francisco, Godley's two-start winning streak was snapped. He had to nibble against the Dodgers, as he used 100 pitches to get through six innings and threw just 56 strikes. It paid off, though, as Godley's only extra-base hit allowed was a Ryan Verdugo double that turned into the only run he allowed. After that, Godley was pristine, as he allowed just one runner past second base in the next five innings. He'll get another shot at the Dodgers his next time out Tuesday, this time in Los Angeles.