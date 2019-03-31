Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes one on chin
Godley (0-1) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. He also struck out three and walked two.
The 28-year-old tossed up a home run to the first batter he faced, but then settled in to record six straight outs after that. In the third, though, Godley committed an error on a sacrifice bunt, and then he couldn't regain his composure. The floodgates opened, and because the Diamondbacks bullpen has been so taxed in the first weekend, Godley pitched into the sixth and yielded eight runs. It was certainly not the first start Godley wanted to open 2019.
