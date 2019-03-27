Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Third in rotation order
Godley is scheduled to start the Diamondbacks' third game of the season Saturday versus the Dodgers.
After a rough 2018 campaign in which his average fastball and curveball velocity both fell nearly two ticks, Godley didn't provide many signals this spring that a bounce back is forthcoming. Over his four Cactus League starts spanning 13.1 innings, Godley gave up nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and five walks while striking out nine. He may be worth keeping on the bench in season-long leagues this week while he takes on what looks to be a potent Los Angeles offense away from the friendly confines of Chase Field.
