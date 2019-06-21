Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Throws in-game bullpen session

Godley threw a bullpen session during Thursday's game against the Rockies, Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic reports.

The session is seen as a likely indication that Godley will either start or be the primary pitcher Saturday against the Giants. "(He's) certainly a candidate, yes," manager Torey Lovullo said following Thursday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories