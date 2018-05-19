Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Tosses quality start in loss Friday
Godley (4-3) struck out six and walked four in Friday's loss to the Mets, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits in six innings.
Godley had two runs come around to score in the first inning after an error by Daniel Descalso, and later in the fifth he allowed an RBI single to Michael Conforto. Godley now has 49 strikeouts in 52.1 innings, but has also allowed 23 walks in that span. Last year the right-hander had a 3.1 BB/9, and this year is sporting a rate of 4.0 BB/9. Godley will carry a 3.78 ERA into his next start against the Brewers in Milwaukee.
