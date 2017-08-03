Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Tosses six scoreless Wednesday
Godley (5-4) allowed three hits and two walks through six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Wednesday. He struck out five.
Godley has now tossed consecutive quality starts after a pair of rough outings, and his 13 scoreless frames over his past two starts have helped lower his ERA to a shiny 2.86 through 15 games (94.1 innings) this season. At this point, the 27-year-old should be owned in all formats as he continues to impress after struggling to a 6.39 ERA through 74.2 innings last season. He's lined up for a tough divisional start against the Dodgers next.
