Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Turns in gem Tuesday
Godley (12-6) got the win Tuesday, shutting out the Rangers over seven innings with 10 strikeouts while allowing just two hits and a walk.
Godley was in total command, inducing 19 swinging strikes on his way to recording a double-digit strikeout total for the first time all season. Tuesday's quality start continues the 28-year-old's hot streak, as he's worked to a 2.73 ERA with 36:8 K:BB over 29.2 innings with three wins over his past five starts. On the year, Godley sports a 4.46 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 9.5 K/9. He'll look to keep it rolling against the Phillies on Monday.
