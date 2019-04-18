Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Turns in quality start

Godley allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings Wednesday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.

Godley got off to a rocky start, allowing two runs in the second inning. However, he settled in from there and allowed only two hits in his remaining four innings of work. He also showed some improvement of his control of the strike zone, beginning 15 of the 25 batters he faced with a strike and generating 16 called strikes. However, that's an area he'll need to continue to improve as he has walked 10 batters in only 23 innings of work to begin the season.