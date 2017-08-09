Play

Godley went 6.2 innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday, striking out five while allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk. He didn't factor into the decision.

Justin Turner got him for a pair of solo homers, but the Dodgers weren't able to accomplish much else against Godley, who continues to impress in Arizona's rotation. Every indicator is green for the 27-year-old righty -- he's striking guys out, limiting his walks, and keeping the ball in the yard, and if his .258 BABIP looks a touch low, well, he's just not giving up that many hard-hit balls. A rematch with the Cubs is up next; he shut 'em out over six innings earlier this month.

