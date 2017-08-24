Godley (5-7) lasted only five innings and took the loss against the Mets on Wednesday, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts.

He's now absorbed losses in three consecutive starts, and after showing sharp control for much of the year, Godley's walked 10 batters over 16 innings in that span. The season stats are still strong, though, and fantasy owners who have been carried this far by Godley's fine work don't have much of a choice but to continue relying on him. That said, it's worth noting that he's approaching his career high in innings, and it'll be interesting to see how the Diamondbacks manage the young starter's workload.