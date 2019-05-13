Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Was planned for once through order

Manager Torey Lovullo said the plan Sunday was for Godley to pitch one time through the order, Richard Morin and Jenna Ortiz of the Arizona Republic reports.

In what Godley expected to be a normal start, the manager said it was by design that the right-hander would take one turn through the order before giving way to Jon Duplantier. "We wanted to go that route and we utilized the best of Zack and the best of Jon," Lovullo said. "I thought both guys did a pretty good job." It's unclear if Godley will remain in the starting rotation or be used as an opener. Arizona has a day off Thursday and can skip the rotation spot entirely.