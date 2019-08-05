Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Will be DFA'd
Godley is expected to be designated for assignment by Arizona on Monday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Godley was reportedly optioned to Triple-A Reno following Sunday's matchup, but according to Buchanan, the right-hander will head to waivers Monday. Godley began the 2019 campaign in the Diamondbacks' starting rotation, so he may draw some interest from other teams around the league despite his disastrous 6.39 ERA over 76 frames.
