Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Will start Sunday

Godley will start Sunday's series finale versus the Braves, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Godley was pulled from the starting rotation at the end of April but will make a spot start Sunday with the Diamondbacks shuffling their bullpen arms over the last couple days. The 29-year-old has a 7.49 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 29:21 K:BB between his six starts and two bullpen appearances.

