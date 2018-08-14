Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Allows four runs in loss to Rangers
Greinke (12-8) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks across 6.1 innings Monday while taking the loss against the Rangers. He struck out six.
All the major damage against Greinke came via the long ball, including a solo home run from Ronald Guzman in the third inning and a three-run shot from Robinson Chirinos in the fourth. He recorded four 1-2-3 innings and induced seven groundball outs, but the offense couldn't bail him out after spotting him an early lead. While Greinke's outing is a touch disappointing, he'd allowed two runs or fewer in nine straight starts heading in and still owns a sharp 3.00 ERA. He'll have an excellent opportunity to bounce back this weekend against the Padres.
