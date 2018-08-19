Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Allows three runs in no-decision

Greinke threw six innings Sunday, yielding three runs on a walk and five hits in the 4-3 win over the Padres. He allowed a homer and struck out seven in the no-decision.

Greinke was 0-3 in three August starts heading into Sunday's outing, so it's good to see him snap the losing streak, even if he didn't get back in the win column. The seven strikeouts were his highest since July 22 when he punched out 13 batters. The former Cy Young winner has put together another strong campaign in 2018 with a 3.06 ERA and 165:32 K:BB. Greinke will aim for his 13th win next Sunday at home against the Mariners.