Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Bags win against Mariners

Greinke (13-8) picked up the win against the Mariners on Sunday, giving up one unearned run on five hits over 6.2 innings, striking out six and walking two in the Diamondbacks' 5-2 victory.

The right-hander hadn't emerged victorious in his last four starts, so it was nice to see him get back in the win column with this excellent effort against Seattle. Greinke is having a terrific season on the whole for Arizona, as he's now boasting a 2.93 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and 171 strikeouts through 168.2 innings.