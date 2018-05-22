Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Bitten by long ball
Greinke (3-3) allowed four runs on five hits and struck out nine across six innings Monday as he took the loss against Milwaukee.
Greinke was plagued by the home-run ball Monday, as he allowed three during his 10th start of the season. Although he was spotted a 1-0 advantage after the top of the first inning, Greinke gave up a two-run homer to Travis Shaw in the bottom half of the inning, and the Diamondbacks were never able to reclaim the lead. Following the loss, he sits with a 3.71 ERA and 0.99 WHIP to go along with 67 strikeouts over 60.2 innings. The 34-year-old right-hander will look to bounce back in his next start, which figures to come Sunday against Oakland.
