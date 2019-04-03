Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Bounces back with 10 strikeouts
Greinke (1-1) bounced back, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out 10 with no walks across six innings in a victory against the Padres on Tuesday.
This performance was vintage Greinke, as he displayed pinpoint control all night with 25 called strikes and no walks. Greinke did yield two more home runs, which is a concern because that's six long balls in his first 9.2 innings this season, but this was still a very strong start. Greinke has 13 strikeouts in 9.2 innings to open 2019. He also helped his cause, hitting a pair of home runs in the three-run win.
