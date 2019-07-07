Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Bows out of All-Star Game
Greinke will not participate in Tuesday's All-Star Game due to a personal matter, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo said Greinke's absence will likely shake up his rotation for the road series against St. Louis that begins Friday but would not divulge the order of the rotation. Greinke was tentatively expected to start the series opener.
